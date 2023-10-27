Sandwich man charged, held in jail after police say he shot woman in Leland

A Sandwich man is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and being held in La Salle County Jail without bond after police said he shot a 32-year-old woman in a domestic situation.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded about 1:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Grant Street in Leland. Jon M. Hurtig, 29, was arrested at the scene.

The woman who was shot was taken to a Rockford hospital by medical helicopter with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, Leland Police Department and Leland Fire & EMS also assisted.