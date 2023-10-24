Woman shot, man held in Leland dispute

A woman was injured by gunfire, but was expected to survive, and a man was arrested following what law enforcement officials are calling a domestic dispute reported Tuesday afternoon in the Leland area.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro confirmed a woman was struck by gunfire but said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. A male suspect is receiving medical attention under police supervision, Navarro said, and will be detained as information is collected from the scene.

Details still were emerging and a precise time and location of the shooting were not immediately available. Navarro confirmed reports that the shooting took place in the vicinity of Leland but could not confirm whether it happened within the corporate limits.