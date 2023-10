The Sacred Heart Holy Name is now taking phone orders for its famous homemade sausage until Nov. 12.

Call Bob Ossola 815-993-6118 or Doug Ossola 815-339-2631 to make orders.

Pickup will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 311 Hennepin St., Granville.