La Salle library to hand out books, goodie bag for Hometown Halloween

The La Salle Public Library will join the Hometown Halloween festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Children may come to the library for a gift book, a glowstick and a goodie bag.

The goodie bags will be marked with either a teal pumpkin, indicating the items are non-food items, or an orange pumpkin, indicating the items are food items. A professional seasonally-themed photo background also will be available to capture family memories.

The library is a supporter of the Teal Pumpkin Project. The project, launched in 2014 by Food Allergy Research & Education, provides non-food items for trick or treaters with allergies. For more information on the project, visit www.tealpumpkinproject.org.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA-compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.