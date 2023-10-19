The Local Scene: 5 things to do in the Illinois Valley

Fall festivals: In Spring Valley: A number of activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kirby Park. The Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at 11 a.m., followed by the Paloma Oktoberfest Band at 1 p.m. There will be more than 20 artisan vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, there will be an ethnic sausage fest and a beer tent, along with food trucks. August Hill Winery, Spring Valley Bakery Goods and Coffee, face painting, popcorn, the Hall Devilettes and hayrack rides will be part of the fun. In Oglesby: Oglesby will host its annual festival Saturday throughout the downtown. A vendor show is set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A costume parade begins at 3 p.m. from the Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St., to the police station, 128 W. Walnut St. Business trick or treat on Walnut Street starts at 3 p.m. Children’s activities will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. in Senica Square. Admission is $3 per person and $10 for families. It includes a petting zoo, pony rides, music, a performance by Hocus Pocus Hags, face painting, pumpkin crafts, hot dogs and games. The Zombie Pub Crawl for adults will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. at participating businesses, concluding CortiLeno’s, 131 E. Walnut St. In Utica: Games, crafts, snacks and other activities are set from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 248 W. Canal St. in Utica.

Battle for the Basket: A fundraiser for the Ottawa Community Food Basket is set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jordan block in Ottawa. Six food trucks will join in for the inaugural Battle For The Basket. The unique event will feature the trucks selling a featured specialty item for $5. Those attending can purchase and vote for whichever food truck has the most amazing culinary treat. Celebrity judges will sample and critique the items, plus the public can vote as well to help determine what truck will be the 2023 winner of the Battle For The Basket. Participating trucks include Didoughs Twisted Pretzel Co., Chef Soma’s L&J, Tony’s Butt Shack, Labra Eggroll Co., Mamita’s Tacos N’ Elotes and The Philly Factory. A portion of the proceeds from all sales by each participating truck will go to the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

A Flute Spookacular: Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present a concert of Halloween classics in Ottawa and in Peru. The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, under the direction of Sue Gillio, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa, and at 7 p.m. Thursday at Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru. Those attending the concert at Prairie Fox Books are encouraged to wear costumes.

Barktoberfest: Bill’s Barktoberfest, a fundraiser dedicated to the memory of Bill Walsh Sr., aims to raise funds for the creation of a new dog park and to support the Eastern La Salle County United Way Paw Pals Program. The event begins at 9 a.m. in the Jordan block. It will involve a canine showcase, canine carnival games, a Top Dog Contest, costume contest and pooch parade and a pack walk. The pack walk is at 9 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. honoring Walsh. Go to billsbarktoberfest.com for more information.

Haunted Basement in the Library: Live scare actors will provide a haunted experience from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Registration is requested at streatorpubliclibrary.org and walk-ins are welcome.

