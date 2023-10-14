Streator library to turn into a haunted mansion Oct. 20

The Streator Public Library soon will be transformed into a haunted mansion.

The library will be hosting its Haunted Mansion event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Patrons should brace themselves as the very architecture of the library morphs and shifts, leading them through a maze of corridors that challenge their perception of reality.

Sticking with the Halloween spirit, the library also will host a skull scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 16.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the weekly themed scavenger hunt. Search the library and find all the hidden items.

The library, 130 S. Park St., will host a number of activities throughout the week. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16: Drama Club hosted by Darcy Mollo. Join the vibrant drama club and embark on a journey filled with creativity, expression and the magic of storytelling.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16: After-school arts and crafts begins. A child’s creativity will run free with the library’s selection of art supplies.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17: STEM: children. Show time!

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17: Lego time.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18: Story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18: Toddler Time, toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18: Cozy Mystery, adults. Check with the desk to see what book is selected this month.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19: Game Informer. You’re a gamer, huh? There’s lots of games out there, especially at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19: Game night. Looking for a fun crowd? Come to the library and play some games.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21: Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey?