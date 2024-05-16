JJ’s Pub in Ottawa open after firefighters responded Wednesday

The Ottawa Fire Department responded Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to JJ’s Pub in downtown Ottawa after smoke was detected in the establishment, Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Ottawa Fire Department was called Wednesday to JJ’s Pub at 104 W. Main St. after smoke was detected in the establishment, Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said.

Crews arrived at 8:08 p.m. to a “little smoke” in the kitchen and stayed for about 15 minutes, Bressner said. The department believes a belt burned and began smoking. There was no fire.

Bressner said the department kept a non-emergency engine on scene to ensure the building was secure and staff and patrons remain safe.

JJ’s Pub is open Thursday for business.