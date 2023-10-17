6 food trucks to participate in Ottawa Community Food Basket fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Ottawa Community Food Basket is set noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct 22, at the Jordan block in Ottawa.

Six food trucks will join in for the inaugural Battle For The Basket. The unique event will feature the trucks selling a featured specialty item for $5. Those attending can purchase and vote for whichever food truck has the most amazing culinary treat. Celebrity judges will sample and critique the items, plus the public can vote as well to help determine what truck will the 2023 winner of the Battle For The Basket.

Participating trucks include Didoughs Twisted Pretzel Company, Chef Soma’s L&J, Tony’s Butt Shack, Labra Eggroll Company, Mamita’s Tacos N’ Elotes and The Philly Factory. A portion of the proceeds from all sales by each participating truck will go to the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

Shaw Local Radio Stations also will be broadcasting live during the event.

More than 12,000 individuals in La Salle County live with food insecurity, and the Ottawa Community Food Bank helps to keep families from going hungry.