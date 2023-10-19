Police investigate non-fatal La Salle shooting

La Salle police are investigating a non-fatal shooting, in which an individual had a gunshot injury to his hand.

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski confirmed shortly before 3 p.m. police were collecting information on an argument in which a gun was brandished, but the resulting shot is not believed to result in a fatal injury.

Social media indicated an area north of U.S. 6, blocks from La Salle-Peru High School; but schools were advised to dismiss at normal times as the shooting was deemed isolated.