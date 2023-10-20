Charges pending in La Salle shooting

La Salle police it anticipates charges against two suspects in a non-fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in La Salle – and the police chief issued a rebuke regarding the volume of firearm incidents.

Late Thursday, police issued an update to the incident reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the west alley of the 200 block of Lafayette Street. There, two males were fighting and one of them “got hold of a gun,” provided him by another individual, and fired it at the man with whom he had been struggling. The victim sustained an injury to his right arm.

“All subjects fled the scene initially prior to police arrival,” police said. “The male who sustained the gunshot wound was treated and released by La Salle EMS.”

“It seems the violence in society is becoming more and more prevalent while police and prosecutors are battling ongoing, restrictive legislative changes,” La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said.

Smudzinski extended thanks to Peru, Oglesby and Spring Valley police as well as the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.