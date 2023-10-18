Local youths step in for Ottawa City Council

The concept that youth will one day be served was definitely not lost on the city of Ottawa on Tuesday night.

The heads of Ottawa government gave up their seats at the second October City Council meeting to 11 young citizens – all of them students at Marquette Academy Junior High or Ottawa Shepherd Middle School – as part of the Kiwanis Kids Day activities.

Joshua Armstrong, the son of Janell and James Armstrong, conducted the meeting as mayor, ably filling in for the honorable Robb Hasty, while Savannah Guzman, the daughter of Krystal and John Guzman, read through the agenda in place of City Clerk Shelly Munks.

Also representing the commissioners were Addysin Budnick, the daughter of Katie and Eric Budnick, for Public Health and Safety Commissioner Thomas Ganiere; Mario Bernabei, the son of Jessica and Mark Bernabei, for Accounts and Finance Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut; Lily Hall, the daughter of Holly and Michael Hall, for Public Property Commissioner Marla Pearson; and Carson Keylard, the son of Shannon Eisert and Cody Keylard, for Public Improvements Commissioner Brent Barron.

Also on the dais were Margaret Jones, the daughter of Christie Jones and Brian Jones, taking the place of City Engineer Tom Duttlinger; Tate Hopkins, the son of Katie and Todd Hopkins, for Corporate Counsel Christina Cantlin-VanWiggeren; and Addison Landers, the daughter of Jodie and Michael Landers, for City Treasurer Donald Harris.

Also assuming positions of authority were Hunter Heuser, the son of Sarah and Michael Heuser, filling in for Police Chief Brent Roalson and Miles Stafford, son of Kim and Mathew Stafford, taking the seat for Fire Chief Brian Bressner.

The day included tours of all of the city facilities, such as City Hall, the city garage and the waste water treatment plant.

Armstrong, when asked if the experience gave him the desire to one day seek office himself, was skeptical.

“Ahh, I don’t know. It’s an awful lot of responsibility,” said Armstrong, whose duties included reading into the record a National Runaway Prevention Month proclamation. “But it was a great experience. We learned a lot about how the city works and it was fun to do that for a day.”

Hasty nodded with interest at the answer, acknowledging with a smile he will have at least one more chance at reelection before the 13-year-old Armstrong is old enough to run against him.

In other action, the council:

Adopted a resolution to request the Illinois Department of Transportation a portion of La Salle Street be closed for the Festival of Lights Parade from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, and also authorized an agreement with J & M Displays for fireworks late that evening.

“Santa Claus is coming to town,” temporary commissioner Hall declared.

Authorized an agreement with Lexipol to write grants to finance the upgrade of fire department air packs, and a demo agreement with Premier Wireless for fire department communication equipment.

Entered an employment agreement with Donald Harris as the city treasurer budget officer.