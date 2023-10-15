IVCC to offer office courses to earn certificates

Beginning in the Fall 2024 semester, Illinois Valley Community College students will be able to earn certificates in Microsoft Office Specialist, Administrative Office Support and Office Management.

The Office Professionals program will allow students to take three courses to build towards a stackable degree. The flexible, affordable schedule lets students improve skills immediately through individual courses or devote more time in pursuit of a degree.

Additionally, Thursday the IVCC Board of Trustees continued to honor its founding administrators. The Board approved resolutions for emeritus status, an honorary designation, to Alfred Wisgoski and Jerry Corcoran.

In her monthly report to the Board, President Tracy Morris:

Reported a total of 1,282 students received financial aid assistance totaling $2.8 million. Revealed the refurbished Early Childhood Education lab and workroom.

Noted the SPARK! IVCC Junior Welding Academy was featured in “The Welder” magazine published by the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association.

Shared the September usage for the Eagles Peak Food Pantry and the Single Stop benefits screening software, as well as the progress of a basic-needs collection drive by employees and the campus community.

Provided an update on the Tutoring and Writing Center’s addition of a chemistry study group and recognized the Academic Support Center’s 23 professional and peer tutors as part of Tutor Appreciation Week.

Noted an allocation to IVCC from the Illinois Community College Board was amended by an increase of $24,000 to total $2.3 million.

In other action, the Board of Trustees:

Authorized Morris to begin preparing the 2023 tax levy.

Awarded a contract to McCoy and Sons, LLC for Phase 2 of a farm tiling project at a cost not to exceed $100,000.

Authorized annual contributions to employee health savings or health reimbursement accounts.

Awarded a contract to Vissering Construction Co. of Streator for the erection of a salt storage facility in the amount of $299,980.

Authorized the purchase of office furniture for an amount not to exceed $33,000.

Acknowledged a $58,800 change order in the contract for the CETLA/Band room elevator to reflect installation of a sprinkler system as required by updated codes.

The Board also learned of the following:

Appointments of Tracy Beattie as executive director of the IVCC Foundation, Jennifer Etscheid as administrative assistant for Student Services, and Sarah Goetz as records and international student specialist in Admissions and Records.

Resignations of Andrew Pyszka as professional math/science tutor, Ashton Linson as financial aid advisor and Denise Griffin, part-time information specialist at Ottawa Center.

Retirement of Jill Hoelzer, dual credit Instructor at La Salle-Peru High School.

