IVCC names Tracy Beattie new college foundation director

Tracy Beattie, of Ottawa, brings more than 20 years of fundraising and development experience to her new role as executive director of Illinois Valley Community College’s Foundation.

Beattie had served nine years at the Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development, first as director of development and the last seven years as president and CEO. She led the organization through a pandemic, a rebranding and an enrollment increase.

Non-profit work is her passion.

“I care about people and I’m passionate about helping others,” Beattie said. “I’ve always been passionate about making a difference in my community, and I’m excited about working at IVCC. I’ve seen the value of what IVCC has brought to people’s careers and lives and it will be nice to be a part of that. Students are here because they want to learn and grow and I want to be part of that energy.”

After graduating from Ottawa High School and Eastern Illinois University, the Ottawa native pursued a career in communications, marketing and development in the Chicago suburban area. Though thankful for that experience, she was happy to return to her hometown and family in the Illinois Valley.

She cites her strengths in leadership, strategic planning and experience in many aspects of the non-profit sector.

“It’s nice to get back to my roots in fundraising,” Beattie said. “I enjoy building relationships and being able to really share a mission by telling the stories and engaging donors and volunteers.”

One of her goals here is to increase alumni engagement and donations, and potentially to develop a successful capital campaign to promote a special need or project.

Beattie and her husband, Michael, are parents of four children. Their son Michael and daughter Taylor are in high school and daughters Collette and Madeline are college students pursuing law and architecture degrees.

Beattie, who grew up in Ottawa’s theater/band/choir tradition, enjoys exercise, spending time with family and friends, and attending movies and theater. She also describes herself as “such a football girl, a huge Chicago Bears fan” whose interest was sparked by her son.

“It was something we could do together, a way to bond. And I was hooked.”

Beattie’s appointment was announced Thursday. She succeeds Fran Brolley, who retired as executive director of Community Relations and Development last spring after 34 years with the college.