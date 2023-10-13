Taylor Swift’s film brings ‘excitement back to the theater’ in Streator, Ottawa, Princeton

While Friday the 13th would normally be reserved for spooky, Halloween-related activities, local theaters geared up for the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film.

Swift has taken her Eras Tour, which encompasses her 17-year career across 10 studio albums, and turned it into a concert film, allowing her fans who were unable to attend to experience the concert and those who had attended the ability to relive it.

The film caught so much buzz Swift announced on social media “due to unprecedented demand” early access showings of the film would begin a day earlier.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Streator Eagle 6 General Manager Rachel Rapson. “I believe it’s been really good for the theater.”

Rapson said theaters across the country are “coming off their slow time” and the Taylor Swift film has brought back excitement to the big screen.

The concert film has been an opportunity for locally-owned businesses like the Apollo Theatre in Princeton to cash in in their own way on the economic boon of the “Swift Effect,” seen in cities across the country during her Eras Tour.

“September and October is the slow time for theaters every year,” said Jay Schneider, owner of the Apollo Theatre. “So, for this film to be coming out in October is obviously a boost for us … how big of a boost we will see, but we are excited.”

Justin Jacobson, general manager for the Roxy Cinema in Ottawa, said they have had more pre-sales with the concert film than they have had in the last few months, but they are not expecting it to draw a larger crowd than “Barbie.”

“We’ve staffed for it. I can’t imagine it’s going to be anything super overwhelming, but we could be having a different conversation tomorrow,” he said.

The theater companies will generate more than just ticket sales with concessions expecting to rise with the sales of Taylor Swift merchandise, such as popcorn tubs and collector cups. Products and quantities will vary by location.

Streator’s theater has fully embraced the Taylor Swift fever, decorating its lobby with a Taylor Swift selfie station and encouraging fans to wear their Swift-endorsed friendship bracelets.

The film will be showing at the AMC Theater in the Peru Mall, where there were seven screenings alone planned on Friday’s opening night.

Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors plus tax. There may be a fee for large format screens and buying tickets online. The film is expected to have a four-week run on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with some theaters having a special showing on Halloween.

For more information visit https://vipcinemas.com/roxy-cinemas or https://eagletheater.net/ or https://www.apolloprinceton.com/.