The French Press creperie opens in Ottawa

The French Press creperie opened Tuesday among the row houses in downtown Ottawa.
The French Press Creperie and Cafe, 728 Columbus St., serves breakfast and lunch items. The restaurant will feature freshly made crepes (both savory and sweet), omelets, quiche, soups, salads, fresh baked goods and coffee.
Find the business on Facebook by searching “The French Press, Ottawa” for more information.
The location at the corner of Jefferson and Columbus streets previously housed Thymeless Ottawa and the Row House Cafe prior to that.