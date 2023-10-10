October 10, 2023
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies days after setting world skydiving record in Ottawa

Hoffner was the oldest woman to parachute from a plane

By Derek Barichello
Skydive Chicago staff tighten the tandem harness in preparation for Dorothy Hoffners record breaking attempt on October 1, 2023.

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Brookdale Lake View Senior Living Facility in Chicago, according to a family spokesperson. She set the record Oct. 1 in Ottawa for the oldest person to complete a skydive jump. (Kyle Russell)

A little more than a week after she made skydiving history in Ottawa as the oldest woman to parachute from a plane when she completed a tandem jump, 104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner died Monday.

Hoffner died Monday night at Brookdale Lake View Senior Living Facility in Chicago, according to a family spokesperson.

Moments after Hoffner landed in a grassy field Oct. 1 to applause from a crowd that had gathered to witness it, she said “that was wonderful.” The centenarian had said she wanted to set the record to prove “it’s never too late to realize your dreams,” even beyond the century mark. The record was held previously by a 103-year-old from Sweden, who set the record in May 2022.

She told reporters Oct. 1 she was motivated to jump again, because “it’s fun.” Hoffner deflected the attention on her age when she was asked questions before and after her jump about it, saying “age had nothing to do with it.”

Dorothy Hoffner poses for media photos after her world record breaking skydive attempt for the oldest person in the world to skydive. The record was set at Skydive Chicago on October 1, 2023.

