October 09, 2023
Free lunch in Streator to be served Oct. 14

Chicken noodle casserole on the menu

By Shaw Local News Network
Park Place in Streator

Free lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Park Place, 406 Hickory St., Streator.

Carryouts will start at 12:15 p.m. The meal will be provided by and served by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. This month’s menu will be chicken noodle casserole, green beans, bread, pudding, a dessert and beverage.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club of Streator continues to sponsor this program along with Park Place Deacons. The meal is open to anyone.

If interested in sponsoring a free lunch day or joining the Hardscrabble Lions contact Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.