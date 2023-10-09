Free lunch in Streator to be served Oct. 14

Free lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Park Place, 406 Hickory St., Streator.

Carryouts will start at 12:15 p.m. The meal will be provided by and served by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. This month’s menu will be chicken noodle casserole, green beans, bread, pudding, a dessert and beverage.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club of Streator continues to sponsor this program along with Park Place Deacons. The meal is open to anyone.

If interested in sponsoring a free lunch day or joining the Hardscrabble Lions contact Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.