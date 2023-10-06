Jefferson School names September 2023 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for September.

The following students were chosen by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence and for making their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.

The students are: kindergartners Cameron M., Emmett N., A’Marah G. and Emery S.; first graders Amanda M., Axl M. and Shiloh B.; second graders Brynlee L., Anna L. and Josie R.; third graders Maren T., Lexi S. and Harper B.; and fourth graders Leon D., Breyden O., Jizelle O., and Amanda H.