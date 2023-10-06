October 06, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Jefferson School names September 2023 Champions of the Charter

17 students honored

By Shaw Local News Network
Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for September 2023.

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for September 2023. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for September.

The following students were chosen by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence and for making their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.

The students are: kindergartners Cameron M., Emmett N., A’Marah G. and Emery S.; first graders Amanda M., Axl M. and Shiloh B.; second graders Brynlee L., Anna L. and Josie R.; third graders Maren T., Lexi S. and Harper B.; and fourth graders Leon D., Breyden O., Jizelle O., and Amanda H.

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for September 2023.

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for September 2023. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)