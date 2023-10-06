Boys soccer: Lance Grandgeorge, Somonauk co-op explode for Little Ten Tournament title

HINCKLEY — Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op senior Lance Grandgeorge was in a tough spot, but as a soccer player that has scored well over 100 goals in his career, he’s become accustomed to it.
Grandgeorge had the ball back toward the goal near the top of the penalty box surrounded by a trio of Earlville defenders nearly midway into the opening half of Thursday night’s championship of the 42nd Little Ten Conference Tournament.
No problem.
“Luke Rader made a great through ball to me on that play, and I had two defenders pressing up on me as soon as I got it and then a third a second later,” Grandgeorge said. “It felt like their whole team was around me. I was looking to see if I could find an open teammate, but when I turned to my right, I was able to get a little bit of space somehow. From there I was just looking to put a hard shot on net and maybe force a rebound.
“Next thing I know, it’s in the net.”
It was the third goal of the game for Grandgeorge, who would add two more scores for a tournament title match-record five, in helping the top-seeded Bobcats roll to a 7-0 victory over the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders.
It’s the program’s ninth LTC Tournament title and second in the past three seasons after falling the IMSA 1-0 in last year’s final. The Somonauk co-op has now won 13 straight matches, outscoring its opponents in that time an eye-popping 82-2. The seven goals tied a title game record, while the margin of victory set the record.
“We were able to get off to a great start, then once we scored that second goal, I felt we were really locked in. From our front line to our midfield, to our defense, to our keeper, everyone was really, really good tonight.”— Jonathan Liechty, Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op boys soccer coach
“We had fallen short of this goal last year,” said Grandgeorge, who now has 49 goals on the season and recorded his 10th match with three goals or more. “Ever since that day, we as seniors have talked about not letting the chance slip away this season.
“This is awesome, and it feels great to have won it, but we still have a few more goals we want to reach.”
S-L-N (16-3-2) grabbed the lead for good 89 seconds into the match when Grandgeorge’s 25-yard rocket from out front deflected off the hands off diving Earlville keeper Adam Waite and trickled into the net.
“This was special,” S-L-N coach Jonathan Liechty said as he watched his players take turns having their photo taken with the championship trophy. “We were able to get off to a great start, then once we scored that second goal, I felt we were really locked in. From our front line to our midfield, to our defense, to our keeper, everyone was really, really good tonight.
“I couldn’t be happier to see them reach this goal they had.”
Grandgeorge then added his second goal in the 21st minute (off an assist by Evin Hensley), and his third in the 26th minute before seniors Rader and Carson Bahrey (Benson Gudmunson assist) sandwiched tallies around Grandgeorge’s fourth of the half to give the co-op a 6-0 halftime advantage.
“We had four defenders and two defensive midfielders tonight to hopefully keep them out of the middle and in check a little better than our earlier match against them this year,” said Earlville coach Jay Bann, his team falling to 13-4-1, including a 5-0 loss to S-L-N back on Sept 13. “It worked for a while, but Somonauk still found other ways to attack and put the ball in.
“Once they scored the second goal, I knew things were going to be tough for us. But then when they got the third one, it really took the wind out of our sails. Our kids played hard from start to finish, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Grandgeorge closed out the scoring with 22 minutes remaining with his fifth goal off a scramble in front of the net.
Tristan Reed made five saves in net for the Bobcats, which held a 28-13 margin in total shots, while Waite had nine stops and Landen Tirevold one for Earlville.
S-L-N next plays the winner of Sandwich/Mooseheart in the semifinals of its own Class 1A regional Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., while Earlville plays Illinois Valley Central in semifinal of the Riverdale Regional on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.