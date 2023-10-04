Boys soccer: Evan Snook’s 2 goals, assist lead Ottawa past Princeton

OTTAWA – With the postseason on the horizon, Ottawa soccer coach Kevin Olesen did some experimenting in the first half of Tuesday’s match against visiting Princeton on the King Field pitch.
Although the switch in formation didn’t exactly play out like Olesen had hoped, the Pirates held a one-goal advantage at halftime. A switch back to a more familiar setup and a pair of goals from Evan Snook in the second half led to a 3-0 victory over the Tigers.
“We started the game in a different formation than we normally play,” Olesen said. “We want to prepare for postseason options, trying to be able to switch things up to counter what our opponent may try and do against us. What I was hoping to see with the new setup didn’t necessarily present itself like I’d hoped it would. I feel like we were thinking too much instead of just playing the game.
“We went back to our normal formation to start the second half, and you could tell how comfortable all the guys were in it. I’m not losing the hope that we can excel in what we tried in the first half, but we’ll just have to working on it in practice more. I thought we played a very all-around solid second half.”
“We all knew we didn’t play anywhere near how we are capable of, and I think we did a better job of playing how we should in the second half.”— Evan Snook, Ottawa junior midfielder
Princeton (3-14-2) had a couple of good chances in the opening moments of the first half, the highlight a header by Josh Orwig in the center of the box that was right at Ottawa keeper Brady Wendt (five saves).
Ottawa (11-8-2) grabbed the lead for good in the 28th minute when Luis Bedallo scored on a shot just inside the weak-side post from 15 yards out on the left after a perfect give-and-go with Evan Snook.
“I thought there were a number of stretches today where we played really well, especially in the opening 25 minutes or so,” Princeton coach David Gray said, his team falling to 3-14-2. “We were able to move the ball past their back line, created a few good chances, but unfortunately hit it right into the keeper’s mitts.
“I felt like we dominated the action up until they scored their first goal. Then when they were able to get the second one, and the way they scored, made it tough. We had guys there in front of him waiting to block the shot, but he was able to hit it sweet and find the opening through.”
Ottawa’s second tally came just under seven minutes into the second half when Snook, off a pass from Chase Sims, blasted a 25-yard shot from out front through traffic and into the top-right corner of the net.
“The first half was probably the worst half of soccer I’ve ever played,” Snook said. “We as a team didn’t play very well the first 40 minutes, and I’m at the top of the list, but we regrouped at halftime and got things figured out. We all knew we didn’t play anywhere near how we are capable of, and I think we did a better job of playing how we should in the second half.
“Honestly, I didn’t think [the goal to make it 2-0] was going in. I was open, and I just kind of ripped it. That one felt pretty good.”
Snook closed out the scoring seven minutes later when he outran a Princeton defender to a lead pass from Grayson Skinner down the center of the field, scoring on a 17-yard shot.
Olesen also gave praise to his defense of Wendt, Alan Sifuentes, Maddox Matthews, Alexander Houk and Mason Jaegle.
“They were pretty good all match long,” Olesen said. “They really didn’t allow any good chances the final 70 minutes of the match.”
Princeton keeper Landon Davis posted 11 saves to go along with a handful of heads-up clears.
“I thought Landon made some really good decisions and reads,” Gray said. “He was aggressive and did a good job of taking what may have ended up as good chances away.”
Princeton is back in action Thursday, hosting Monmouth-Roseville.
Ottawa is off until Tuesday, when rival Streator comes to town.