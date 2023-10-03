Peru mayor apologizes for Pride comments during committee meeting

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski apologized Tuesday after comments he made during a committee meeting a day earlier, regarding Pride Night hosted by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.

The committee’s members declined comment Tuesday.

According to the mayor, he brought up a complaint he had received from a resident saying the resident would not be attending any more Pistol Shrimp baseball games at Schweickert Stadium at Veterans Park if the team continues to host Pride night.

Pride events are hosted across the country as a way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The Pistol Shrimp hosted Pride Night on June 8, with promotional material encouraging the community to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in an environment where everyone is welcome.

The meeting was not recorded for the public, nor was it tape recorded for record keeping. The Clerk’s Office said the routine is for the minutes to be processed for approval at the next committee meeting. Shaw Local News Network requested the minutes of the meeting, but they were not provided as of end of the business day Tuesday.

Kolowski said he asked the city attorney before the Public Services Committee Meeting if the complaint was anything the city needed to be concerned with, but the attorney had told him no. Kolowski then asked the committee Monday if they objected to the theme night. After receiving no objection, Kolowski said he further asked if the Pistol Shrimp wanted to have a Black Lives Matter themed night, if it would be OK.

In Tuesday’s statement, Kolowski said he believes the committee was frustrated with his question, and as it adjourned, he realized his comments regarding Pride Night were offensive and insensitive.

“I am deeply sorry and there is no excuse for the comments,” he said in Tuesday’s statement. “I want to apologize to the alderman, police chief, fire chief, department heads, employees and our citizens for my inappropriate comments. Please understand that the comments do not reflect my personal beliefs or those of my family. I have always been in full support of the LGBTQ community and will continue to do so.”

Kolowski reiterated in an interview Tuesday he was not objecting to Pride or BLM themes, but rather asking if there was anything the city would find offensive to the community or anything considered over the line.

“That’s their choice and I respect the theme night and I also respect the person that feels that way,” Kolowski said. “I don’t feel that way. I’m not here to say what you can and cannot have. I just wanted to have a discussion.”

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp GM June Keeley said Tuesday neither the city of Peru, nor the mayor, have contacted her or any team staff regarding their theme nights. Kolowski had said in his statement Peru staff was planning to meet with the Pistol Shrimp management next week to review the 2023 season and look ahead to 2024.

The Public Services Committee regularly meets in open session. Aldermen Jason Edgcomb (chairman), Bob Tieman, Tom Payton and Rick O’Sadnick are committee members. Edgcomb, Tieman, Payton and O’Sadnick were contacted Tuesday and declined to comment on the meeting. Police Chief Sarah Raymond, who also participated in the committee meeting, declined comment.

“If I am not forgiven for the mistake, I respect that,” Kolowski said in an interview Tuesday. “But, the one thing I do ask for is forgiveness for being a human being and making mistakes. I’m owning this mistake. No one here but me is responsible for this.

“It’s not who I am. It’s not what I ever dreamed to be. I don’t raise my children this way. I ran for this job to help people, not hurt them.”