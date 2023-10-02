Jelani Day Task Force will no longer proactively work on the case

The Jelani Day Task Force agencies, led by Peru Police Department, announced Monday after two years they will no longer be proactively working on the case.

The multi-agency task force said it agreed Day’s cause of death was drowning, confirming the La Salle County Coroner’s Office report, and the manner of death is undetermined.

“After an extensive multi-agency investigation, there are currently no active leads or further information to report,” the agencies said in a Monday morning news release. “The task force will continue to solicit tips from the public, and the $10,000 reward for substantial information regarding Day’s final hours remain active.”

Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student, was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2021. His body was found nine days later in the Illinois River in La Salle County. It was 19 days after the discovery before the coroner’s office identified him.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond, who heads the task force investigating Jelani Day’s death, said the task force still will follow up on any tips but they are no longer proactively working on the case.

The task force consists of agencies from Bloomington, Peru, La Salle, La Salle County and the Illinois State Police.

Raymond said the task force will no longer meet with Jelani Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, once a month, but will provide updates to her as they become available.