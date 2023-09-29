La Salle County man, 80s, dies from COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County man in his 80s died Friday from complications related to COVID-19.

There have been 15 coronavirus-related deaths countywide in 2023.

The county remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1.6 per 100,000 residents and 1% of staffed inpatient beds were in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

From Sept. 22-28, there were 41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department. There have been 520 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.