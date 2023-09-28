Quiet Fest debuts in La Salle

A number of La Salle businesses, sponsors, artists and musicians are coming together for the inaugural Quiet Fest on Friday and Saturday.

Quiet Fest is the City of La Salle Foundation’s inaugural fundraiser, featuring a two-day roving arts and music festival.

Both days will feature artists/makers/vendors set up at the green space on First Street next to Kea Roze Boutique. Vendors will be set up 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, then 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The two-day festival kicks off Friday with a pair of musical acts, with Jeff Manfredini performing at The Camden and Tim & Wally playing at The Backstreet.

There will be more live music at Nick’s on 6, a performance from Manny and the OK Boys at Rephills and a show from The Ratigans at Ninth Street Pub on Saturday.

Saturday also features a drag bingo brunch 11 a.m. at HAZE Smokehouse. There also will be short films shown at 4 p.m. at Stage 212.

An inflatable obstacle course will be set up 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Street pocket park and will serve as the landscape a Nerf Gun obstacle course. Bring your own nerf guns or borrow one at the site and participate in this town-wide silly battle. A kids succulent potting workshop will be presented by Petals by Peyton. Balloon animals by Randy Noy, face painting and performances by youth musicians also are planned.

Youth ages 6 and older are invited to participate in Art Speaking from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., as part of the City of La Salle Foundation’s Quiet Fest.

Youth will create abstract masterpieces on 8-inch-by-10-inch canvas in this fun and creative hands-on program.

Craft aprons will be furnished to participants, and families are asked to stay and assist their children in crafting their art. Participants will receive a gift book when the program concludes.

“We really want to make sure that kids and adults alike are included in Quiet Fest,” said foundation founder Dani Piland. “We have lots of events that are for adults, some that are for kids, but few that are for everyone. The Nerf Gun Battle is a fun way to get everyone playing together, and there’s such a huge body of research about the value of intergenerational play.”

Sanctuary La Salle will be hosting an after party from 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday with Star Union Spirits providing specialty cocktails.

The City of La Salle Foundation is not affiliated with the city’s government.

Friday, Sept. 29

3 to 7 p.m.: Vendors in green space on First Street

7 to 9 p.m.: Jeff Manfredini at The Camden, 126 Marquette St.

9 to 11 p.m.: Tim & Wally, The Backstreet, 959 Ninth St.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: DJ Famous, Sanctuary, 516 First St.

Saturday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kids Nerf Gun obstacle course, First Street pocket park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendors in green space on First Street

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids succulent potting, Petals by Peyton, 552 First St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids bounce house, green space on First Street

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Street musicians along First Street

11 a.m.: Drag brunch, Haze Smokehouse, 159 Bucklin St.

1 to 3 p.m.: Art Speaking Youth Program, La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St.

4 to 7 p.m.: Short films at Stage 212, 700 First St.

7 to 9 p.m.: Live music, Nick’s on 6, 328 Third St.

9 to 11 p.m.: Manny and the OK Boys, Rephils, 535 First St.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: The Ratigans, Ninth Street Pub, 253 Ninth St.

1 to 2 p.m.: After party at Sanctuary, 516 First St.