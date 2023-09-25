La Salle library to host Art Speaking for children 6 and older

Youth ages 6 and older are invited to participate in Art Speaking from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., as part of the City of La Salle Foundation’s Quiet Fest.

Youth will create abstract masterpieces on 8-inch, by 10-inch canvas in this fun and creative hands-on program. Craft aprons will be furnished to participants and families are asked to stay and assist their children in crafting their art. Participants will receive a gift book when the program concludes.

Registration is required, and participation is limited to 20 youth. Participants must register by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

In addition to the Art Speaking program, the library will offer art gift sets and a gift book to youth ages 6 and older who stop by the circulation desk in the Children’s Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The art gift set includes a mini canvas, an art easel, an acrylic paint set and a paintbrush. The children’s area of the library will remain open until 3 p.m. The adult area of the library will close at its regular time of 2 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public. Free face masks, including youth masks, are available at the circulation desk. The La Salle Public Library is ADA-compliant. Register at https://forms.gle/gYtq4m13gwrsZ4Mj9. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.