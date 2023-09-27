September 27, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Peru Haunted House to open

Insanity Haunted House has been awarded a Voters’ Choice Top 10 Haunted House in last 4 years

By Stephanie Jaquins
An actor poses for a photo at the Insanity Haunted House inside the Peru Mall on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The haunted attraction is more than 10,000 square feet.

Insanity Haunted House, located inside the Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251, Peru, opens Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Insanity Haunted House, located inside the Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251, Peru, opens Friday.

The haunted house offers more than 10,000 square feet of “pure terror,” according to its website.

For its previous four seasons, Insanity Haunted House was awarded a Voters’ Choice Top 10 Haunted House award by hauntedillinois.com.

For tickets and information, visit insanityhh.com.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.