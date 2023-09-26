Streator Chamber celebrates library mural restoration with ribbon cutting

The Streator Chamber conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Streator Public Library to celebrate the completion of the library’s dome and murals restoration project.

The Save America’s Treasures Grant project included restoring the electrical, dome and murals. The library conducted a fundraising event in April of 2021 to raise the matching funds for the grant. The total project funding raised was $278,150.

The mural, in particular, were restored from the soot damage of a fire in the library basement in 1945.