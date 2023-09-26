September 26, 2023
Streator Chamber celebrates library mural restoration with ribbon cutting

Library raised $278,000, utilized matching grant for the project

The Streator Chamber helped the Streator Public Library celebrate the restoration of its dome and murals Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured (from left) are Patty Henderson, city manager executive assistant; Mayor Tara Bedei; Spencer Lawrence, library board; David Reed, library board; Gloria Gubbels, library committee member; Cynthia Maxwell, library executive director; Jane Farero, board secretary; Ellen Vogel, board vice president; Gary Wheeler, board trustee; Sandy Austin, appointed trustee; Darcy Mollo, board trustee; Melissa Givens, chamber ambassador; Courtney Levy, chamber director; Lori Snell, chamber board; and Melissa Badger, technical services manager of the library. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Streator Public Library to celebrate the completion of the library’s dome and murals restoration project.

The Save America’s Treasures Grant project included restoring the electrical, dome and murals. The library conducted a fundraising event in April of 2021 to raise the matching funds for the grant. The total project funding raised was $278,150.

The mural, in particular, were restored from the soot damage of a fire in the library basement in 1945.