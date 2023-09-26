Ottawa Noon Rotary donates to Arukah Living Room facility

Ottawa Noon Rotary donated new items to the new Arukah Living Room facility at 613 W. Marquette St. in Ottawa this past Saturday.

Included in these items were a microwave oven, Keurig and drip coffee machines, Pizzaz pizza oven, dishes, silverware and various other supplies needed to begin to serve clients.

The Living Room provides complementary health and counseling services to foster prevention wellness and mental health in rural communities. Arukah focuses on specialized care for the most vulnerable people in the community. Arukah plans to open its Ottawa facility in early October.