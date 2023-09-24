September 24, 2023
Ottawa Odd Fellows donate $3,000 to Shop with a Cop

Shop with a cop program helps children in need get Christmas gifts

By Shaw Local News Network
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Ottawa Lodge 41 raised $3,000 for Shop With a Cop and presented it to Seneca Police Department and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Shop with a cop is a program that allows children in need the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts they wouldn’t otherwise be able to have. The Ottawa Odd Fellows is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian organization open to all races and genders. The group meets 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays at its lodge location 1660 N. 2501st Road, Ottawa (across from Pine Hills Golf Course). The public is welcome.