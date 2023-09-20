Bureau County police blotter: September 20, 2023

Laman D. Sauer, 47, of Kewanee was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 11:34 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the intersection of US Hwy 6 and IL Hwy 89 in Spring Valley for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
Jackson A. Zeriau, 22, of Peru was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 2:34 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the intersection of IL Hwy 29 and Coal Miners Road in Spring valley for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
Oscar S. Peralta, 40, of Hollowayville was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 1:23 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the intersection of Dakota Street and Strong Avenue in Spring Valley for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.