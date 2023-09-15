Ottawa to host Lit Fest on Sept. 16 with more than a dozen authors

Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa is presenting the fifth annual Lit Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Washington Square.

The literary festival will feature visits from authors Daniel Kraus and Keir Graff, along with 16 other authors. There will be a poetry workshop, writing workshops, story time with Reddick Library and a used book sale.

Kraus, of Chicago, is a New York Times bestselling author. He collaborated with filmmaker George A. Romero on “The Living Dead.” With Guillermo del Toro, he co-authored “The Shape of Water,” based on the same idea the two created for the Oscar-winning film. Also with del Toro, Kraus co-authored “Trollhunters,” which was adapted into the Emmy-winning Netflix series. Kraus’s “The Death and Life of Zebulon Finch” was named one of “Entertainment Weekly’s” Top 10 Books of the Year. Kraus has won the Bram Stoker Award, Scribe Award, two Odyssey Awards (for both Rotters and Scowler) and has appeared multiple times as Library Guild selections, YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults, among other accomplishments, according to his website.

Graff, also of Chicago, has had four novels published and “The Phantom Tower” was judged to be one of the Chicago Tribune’s Best Children’s Books of 2018.

The used book sale will go through 8 p.m., including during the final Music in the Park concert with Ray’s Rockets performing.

Author talks are scheduled at 10 a.m. for Carole Ledbetter; 10:20 a.m. for Mike Curtis; 11 a.m. for Daniel Kraus (featured author); noon for Keir Graff (featured author); 1 p.m. for L.A. Brink; 1:15 p.m. for C.D White; 1:30 p.m. for Jannifer Powelson; 2 p.m. for LA Guettler; 2:25 p.m. for Carol Paur; 3 p.m. for Grace McCormick; and 3:30 p.m. for Paul Wheeler.