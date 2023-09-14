Princeton man charged with child porn possession

A 57-year-old Princeton man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography.
Eric D. Mills was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a class 2 felony, carrying a possible sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison if convicted, said the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 in a Wednesday news release.
ISP DCI agents initiated an investigation into child pornography, then agents obtained a warrant for Mills. He was taken to the Bureau County Jail and bond was set at $20,000, with 10% to apply.
The Illinois State Police provide resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep children safe online, go to https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org. Go to https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources for resources for survivors of sexual abuse.