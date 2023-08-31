IVCC graduates 11 certified medical assistants

New certified medical assistants celebrated completing their one-year program during Illinois Valley Community College’s pinning ceremony Aug. 25.

Of the 11 graduates, seven completed their program in December 2022 and four more completed in July. The pins the graduates received are small medallions engraved with the college name and program.

Graduates are Erin Bennett; Carley Dadisman; Lauren Ernat; Kerrigan Hagi; Katie Holdiman; Courtney Holler; Jensen Lewis; April McIntosh; Nancy Sandoval; Jenny Stevenson; and Amanda Zachary.

This is the fifth class to complete IVCC’s program since it began in 2020, though because of pandemic interruptions this is the second pinning ceremony. Graduates now are eligible to sit for the CMA exam, a national certification through the American Association of Medical Assistants.

“CMAs are often the first contact a patient has in a clinic, and are essential, multi-skilled health care professionals whose duties can range from reception intake to lab testing, blood draws, administering medications and assisting with exams and procedures,” said Medical Assisting Program Coordinator Kaity Ritter.

IVCC’s program extends over three semesters, with the third spent interning at clinics in the surrounding area.

“Working as a CMA can be a step in the health career sequence between certification as a nursing assistant and entry into a nursing program, as well as a step towards health care administration,” Ritter said.

Additional information is available on the medical assistant program page on IVCC’s website or by emailing Ritter at kaity_ritter@ivcc.edu or calling 815-224-0274.