Peru looking for sponsors for annual charity golf outing

Peru is looking for sponsors for its fourth annual charity golf outing hosted by the city’s Health and Wellness Committee.

The tournament will be at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle on Sept. 9.

The tournament, which is a four-person scramble, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start and will cost $75 per person. This covers 18-hole green fees, a golf cart and lunch provided during play. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Any individual or business interested in sponsoring has the opportunity to donate giveaways or prizes, it is $20 to sponsor a golf cart and $50 for a tee, flag or event hole.

Proceeds will go toward supporting Blue & Red Christmas for Kids, a Christmas program established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments.

“The purpose of the program is to help provide Christmas presents for children whose families may not have the means to do so,” said Director of Human Resources Kim Reese. “They usually help anywhere from 75 to 100 kids. It’s a tremendous organization,”

Those wishing to register or sponsor can contact Crystal Smith at 815-223-0061, ext. 2312, or Kim Reese at 815-224-6004.

Anyone wanting to donate can send a check to the city of Peru with attention to Health and Wellness Committee at P.O. Box 299, Peru, IL 61354, or drop off a check at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St.