Ottawa police ensure Central School is OK from swatting threat

Ottawa police were at Central Intermediate School on Monday morning to clear and secure the building, after a swatting threat was made at many schools across Illinois.

“At this time the Ottawa Police Department has reassured us the building is safe for all students and staff,” the Ottawa Elementary administration said in a statement issued to parents and the public. “We will be resuming classes shortly.”

What is swatting?

Hundreds of cases of swatting occur annually, with some using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number. The goal is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address, according to the Associated Press.

An FBI official said in November 2022 they believe the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming from outside of the country.

Officials said at the time that they had identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools just since early June falsely reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent.

The FBI said in March the agency has monitored these growing occurrences.