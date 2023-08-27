Water main replacement work begins on 500, 600, 700 blocks of East Jolie Street in Ottawa

Construction in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of East Joliet Street in Ottawa, between Post and Scott streets, will be begin Monday, Aug. 28, as part of the city’s water main replacement program.

The work will be done in small sections, one at a time. While street excavation and main replacement work is underway in a section, it will require some partial and full road closures throughout the 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. workday.

Residents and drivers needing to travel in the area during this project show be aware of the periodic road closures and use alternative routes to get to and from their destinations.

Contractors expect this project to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Commissioner Brent Barron apologized for any temporary inconvenience this project may cause, but he said this critical infrastructure work is being done in the most expeditious manner possible to limit inconveniences.

Comments or questions about the project can be directed to Barron at City Hall, or by calling 815-434-4810.