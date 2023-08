Teen Game Night is set 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

There will be a special guest speaker and video games available for Xbox360, Wii, Wii U and PlayStation 4, four gaming screens, 10 PCs for interactive gameplay as well as classic board games and card games.

Bring your own teen rated games and for more information about this free event visit perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.