IVAC donates $1,500 to Lighted Way, Aden Lamps Foundation from Steve Brust golf outing proceeds

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce chose Lighted Way and the Aden Lamps Foundation to be recipients of the proceeds from this year’s Steve Brust Golf Outing charity hole.

Both organizations were given $1,500.

Brust was an avid IVAC supporter and ready to lend a helping hand. The chamber honors him and his efforts by donating to charities of his family’s choice.

Lighted Way, which moved into 1445 Chartres St. for the new school year, is a non-profit, non-public school for students ages 3 to 22 with disabilities

The Aden Lamps Foundation was started by Ashley Lamps, Aden’s mother, in 2014. The Aden Lamps Foundation has donated thousands of safe sleep packages to local families at St. Margaret’s Hospital, OSF St. Elizabeth and Morris Hospital. With its mission to educate families about safe sleeping, the group also has donated pack n’ plays and new cribs.