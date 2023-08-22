Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold fall freezer meal fundraiser, orders due Sept. 15

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will hold a fall freezer meal fundraiser with orders due Sept. 15.

Participants can pick up 10 prepackaged meals, created and prepared by Custom Catering and BBQ. Meals can be thawed and reheated to save time on meal prep.

The fundraiser will cost $200, averaging $4 a person with each meal feeding five people and will support the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation.

The menu includes pulled pork, smoked pork chops, BBQ meatballs, broccoli cheese soup, smoked pork loin, meatloaf with sweet potatoes, lasagna, chicken and biscuits, pulled pork mac and cheese and chicken, bacon and ranch pasta.

Meals will be available for pickup between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Bureau County Farm Bureau, located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

To place an order, call the bureau at 815-875-6468. Meals must be paid in full by Sept. 15.