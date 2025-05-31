Team effort leads Crystal Lake Central co-op to sectional title

Crystal Lake Central co-op celebrates a 14-8 win over Huntley in sectional title game action Friday, May 30, 2025, in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CRYSTAL LAKE – In a scene not unfamiliar with the Crystal Lake Central co-op girls lacrosse team, Tigers scoring star Anna Starr found herself swarmed by supportive teammates.

Not all assists make the stat sheet, however.

The Tigers got goals from six players in beating Huntley 14-8 in the Crystal Lake Central Sectional championship match Friday night, and the team effort was on display even off the field.

Late in the third quarter, Starr hustled off the field, the front of her white jersey dotted with blood from an apparent cut on her stomach. When the referee refused to allow Starr to remain playing in her soiled No. 27 jersey, even after it was cleaned by Central’s athletic trainer, United players jumped off the bench.

They quickly found whatever they could, including a large black coat, to form a makeshift changing room on the sideline. A concealed Starr quickly emerged from the circle wearing jersey No. 22 and was back on the field in time for the next draw.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Emma Sieg, left, races Huntley’s Leah Holmberg for the ball in sectional title game action Friday, May 30, 2025, in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“Our bench has everything to do with our [success],” Central senior attack Addie Bechler said. “They’re our heart and soul. They keep us going. I love them so much.”

The Tigers love this time of the year.

After beating Huntley (19-4) for the third time this season, Crystal Lake Central co-op (20-1) is headed to the supersectional for the fourth year in a row. The Tigers, who has had their season end at the hands of Lake Forest the past three years, will play Downers Grove North co-op at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Benet Academy Supersectional at College of DuPage Stadium in Glen Ellyn.

“We’re excited to play somebody else,” Central coach Joe Capalbo said.

Starr and team captains Bechler and Fiona Lemke each scored three goals for the Tigers, but others contributed offensively as well. Makayla Simonic and Ella Trudeau each scored two goals, while Sydney Cruz had a goal and an assist.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Fiona Lemke corrals the ball against Huntley in sectional title game action Friday, May 30, 2025, in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“They definitely spread it around,” Huntley coach Joe Domka said. “Part of our goal was to lock down three specific players [Starr, Lemke and Bechler], and I thought we did that pretty well.”

Central dominated possession most of the game except for a stretch early in the second half when Leah Holmberg scored twice to get Huntley within 9-5. But the Tigers, who never trailed, responded with goals by Bechler and Lemke.

Central opened the fourth with goals by Simonic, who scooped up the rebound of a Bechler shot, Starr and Cruz to lengthen the lead to 14-6. Huntley got late goals from Addyson Wasielewski and Mya Holmberg.

“It was a fun game to play,” said the George Mason-bound Bechler, who also had two assists. “We already played them two times this season, and it’s hard to beat a team three times, so we knew it had to be a team effort. We had girls all over the field scoring, which was super awesome. I like to see everyone score and have a little bit of fun out there.”

Seven of Central’s goals came on free-position shots.

“The last time we played them, every time Anna or one of our top players got it, they sent a double team,” Capalbo said. “So over the last week we were just working on getting the ball behind the goal, and if we drew a double, work on getting double cuts and hitting that open cutter.”

Starr scored nine goals against Huntley in the teams’ two regular-season games. But the Villanova commit didn’t dominate Friday.

“Kudos to her, though,” Huntley junior defender Bella Gregorio said. “She’s insane on the draw, and she’s easily the nicest person on the field for them too.”

Domka credited junior Gregorio, whom he called the Red Raiders’ top defender, for playing well against Starr. Gregorio stands just shy of 5-feet-6, which means she yields about six inches to Starr.

“We can give her any task, and she’ll do it,” Domka said.

Gregorio played hurt too. She suffered what she called either a badly bruised bone or “the smallest hairline fracture” of her left wrist recently, wore a brace for about 10 days and missed one game.

She had a game plan against Starr.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Sydney Cruz (left) battles Huntley’s Bella Gregorio in sectional title game action Friday, May 30, 2025, in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“When I’m face-guarding, like I did a majority of this game, I usually just square up and watch her hips,” Gregorio said. “When you look at their eyes, it doesn’t work as well. We watch a lot of film, and I watch a lot of film on my own time, so I know when she drives, she’ll drive under or she’ll take the low shot.”

The Holmberg sisters each scored twice for Huntley, as did Katie Ferrara. Allison Schneider had a goal as well.