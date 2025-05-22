Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Courtney Clabough, Yorkville, track and field, senior

Girls Track, Southwest Prarie Conference meet. Yorkville's Courtney Clabough competes in the shot put at the 2023 Southwest Prairie Conference meet. Clabough advanced to state in both the shot put and discus with sectional titles this past week. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Name: Courtney Clabough

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Clabough swept the shot put (12.35 meters) and discus (41.53 meters) titles at the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional, both with season-best throws, to advance to the state track and field meet. This will be the fourth state meet for Clabough, a four-time state medalist.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

It looks like you had your season PR in both shot put and discus at sectionals – what came together for you? How much confidence does it give you going into state?

Clabough: I had good practices leading up to sectionals, so I knew I had a good shot at a PR for both. Shot put was a season best, discus was an all-time PR. I have been working on some aspects in my technique, and it is coming together which allowed for my PR in discus and season-best in shot. I am exactly where I need to be before state, and my performances at sectionals definitely gave me a confidence boost going into this week.

How has the season gone otherwise? Have you made any growth in either event?

Clabough: This season I made some big improvements with my shot put technique. The past few seasons I have been trying to make the transition from glide to rotation, and this season I have improved my spin to where I can actually use the technique in meets. Discus has also been consistently better than my past years.

What’s your preparation like for this week?

Clabough: This week I have started each of my practices like a mock of the state meet. I get a few warmups, then three competitive throws with five minutes in between each to replicate an actual meet. I feel this helps me prepare mentally for state, as well as see where I am at.

What’s your goals for state?

Clabough: My goal for this week is to maintain my consistency during practices. I am not going to make any major changes to my form, instead prioritize keeping my throw consistent and speeding it up. Getting faster through the ring will be beneficial to both disc and shot, so I am hoping to push myself with that this week.

What’s your plans after high school, both academically and athletically?

Clabough: I am going to study nursing at Kent State University, and continue my track and field there.