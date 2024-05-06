Sports Shorts: Illinois Valley Youth Football registration open

Sign up forms for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League are available at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.

The Illinois Valley Youth Football is a Tackle Football League open to young people in the Hall, Depue, Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering grades 5-8 in the fall of 2024.

Deadline to have registration forms in with physicals is June 30.

For more information, contact Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or 815-224-7724 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.