May 06, 2024
Illinois High School Sports

Sports Shorts: Illinois Valley Youth Football registration open

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Scoreboard header

BCR Scoreboard header

Sign up forms for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League are available at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.

The Illinois Valley Youth Football is a Tackle Football League open to young people in the Hall, Depue, Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering grades 5-8 in the fall of 2024.

Deadline to have registration forms in with physicals is June 30.

For more information, contact Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or 815-224-7724 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame (Media) and a 2023 inductee into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame as "Distinguished Media."