February 02, 2024
Illinois High School Sports

Mardi Gras 5K Run will benefit three local organizations

By Northwest Herald staff report

The McHenry County Mardi Gras 5K Run for the Beads will be held Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake.

The run/walk, which will benefit the Child Advocacy Center, the Independence Health and Therapy, and Options and Advocacy, costs $40 for those registering by Feb. 13. After that, it is $45.

For more information, or to register, visit McHenryCountyMardiGras.org.

The age groups will be 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70 and over.

High School SportsPrep SportsIHSA