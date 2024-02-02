Mardi Gras 5K Run will benefit three local organizations

The McHenry County Mardi Gras 5K Run for the Beads will be held Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake.

The run/walk, which will benefit the Child Advocacy Center, the Independence Health and Therapy, and Options and Advocacy, costs $40 for those registering by Feb. 13. After that, it is $45.

For more information, or to register, visit McHenryCountyMardiGras.org.

The age groups will be 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70 and over.