September 14, 2023
Cross country: Bureau Valley to host 35 teams for Donner Invite

By Kevin Hieronymus
WALNUT - Thirty six schools, including host Bureau Valley, will run in Saturday’s Dale Donner Invitational cross country meet on the grounds of the Walnut Park District/Bureau Valley North School Saturday morning.

The day will begin with the F/S boys race at 9:30 a.m. Next up will be the varsity girls race at 10 a.m. and the varsity boys at 10:40 a.m.

The Storm will be joined by local teams from Amboy, Annawan-Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Fieldcrest, Forreston-Polo, Hall, Henry-Senachwine, Kewanee, LaSalle-Peru, Mendota, Morrison, Oregon, Princeton, Putnam County, Seneca, St. Bede and Sterling Newman.

Other participating teams include Aledo Mercer County, Delavan, East Dubuque, Elmwood-Brimfield, Fulton, IVC, Lowpoint-Washburn, Orion, Princeville, Ridgewood, Rockridge, Sandwich, Sherrard, Stark County, Stockton, West Carroll, Westmont and Williamsville.

