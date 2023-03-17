Wrestling: The 2022-23 Herald-News All-Area team

As always, wrestling was strong in the Herald-News coverage area this season, with several teams and individuals competing for state championships and medals. Following is the best of the best.
FIRST TEAM
BOYS
Mason Alessio, Joliet Catholic Academy: The senior 160-pounder won the Class 2A state championship, finishing with a record of 43-3. ... Helped the Hilltoppers capture second place in the Class 2A Dual Team State Finals.
Mateo Blessing, Coal City: The senior 140-pounder finished with a 43-5 record. ... He helped the Coalers win the Class 1A State Dual Team title with a pin in the title match against Yorkville Christian. ... Had more than 100 wins in his career.
Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North: The sophomore 106-pounder finished sixth in Class 3A for the Tigers and had a 42-5 record.
Matthew Janiak, Plainfield South: The senior 195-pounder finished sixth in Class 3A for the Cougars and had a 37-9 record.
Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic Academy: The junior 285-pounder won the Class 2A state championship for the second year in a row. ... Finished the season with a 43-0 record and was not taken down all season. ... Two-time Herald-News Wrestler of the Year. ... Ranked No. 1 in the country in his weight class by flowrestling.org.
Nathan Knowlton, Lincoln-Way Central: The senior 126-pounder finished third in Class 3A for the Knights and finished with a record of 40-9.
Wyatt Schmitt, Joliet West: The junior 285-pounder finished fourth in Class 3A for the Tigers and with a record of 43-4.
Gylon Sims, Joliet Catholic Academy: The senior 120-pounder won the Class 2A state championship for the Hilltoppers. ... He was the Class 2A champion at 113 last season. ... Finished with a 41-6 record and helped JCA to a second-place finish in the Class 2A Dual Team finals.
Marco Spinazzola, Peotone: The senior 152-pounder won the state championship for the Blue Devils and finished with a record of 40-3.
Logan Swaw, Lockport: The senior 160-pounder finished second in Class 3A and ended the season with a record of 46-2. ... Also helped the Porters finish third in the dual team tournament.
Leo Tovar, Plainfield North: The junior 220-pounder finished third in Class 3A for the Tigers and finished with a record of 48-9.
Justin Wardlow, Lockport: The freshman 120-pounder finished third in Class 3A for the Porters and with a record of 41-13. ... Also helped Lockport finish third in the State Dual Team Finals.
Brody Widlowski, Coal City: The freshman 113-pounder finished fourth in Class 1A for the Coalers and had a record of 39-3. ... Delivered the match-clinching win in the Class 1A State Dual Team championship match.
Braiden Young, Coal City: The senior 182-pounder finished fourth in Class 1A for the Coalers and ended with a record of 41-3. ... Also helped Coal City win its first team championship.
Alicia Tucker, Plainfield Central: The sophomore 155-pounder won the IHSA State championship for the WIldcats and finished with a record of 34-2. ... The Herald-News Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Claudia Heeney, Lockport: The freshman 125-pounder finished second in the state for the Porters and posted a record of 42-1.
HONORABLE MENTION
Culan Lindemuth, Coal City; Ethan Othon, Seneca; Landon Dooley, Wilmington; Dylan Crouch, Dwight; Aidan Kenney, Coal City; Micah Spinazzola, Peotone; Brock Finch, Coal City; Jake Piatak, Coal City; Santino Izzi, Peotone; Sam Berger, Reed-Custer; Brant Widlowski, Coal City; Ian Kreske, Peotone; Landin Benson, Coal City; Jack Poyner, Coal City; Asher Hamby, Seneca; Rex Pfeifer, Reed-Custer; Collin Wright, Seneca; Derek Carlson, Coal City; Joey Brememan, Coal City; Chris Peura, Seneca; Drake Dearth, Coal City; Alex Cardenas, Peotone; Kody Marschner, Reed-Custer; Gunnar Berg, Reed-Custer; Michael Gonzalez, Coal City; Noah Avina, JCA; Cory Zater, Lemont; Jason Hampton, JCA; Carter Mikolajazak, Lemont; George Hollendoner, JCA; Nathan Vogel, JCA; Sammy Schult, Lemont; Jake Hamiti, JCA; Luke Hamiti, JCA; Johnny O’Connor, Lemont; Connor Cumbee, JCA; Noah O’Connor, Lemont; Nico Ronchetti, JCA; Nathan Wrublik, Lemont; Zach Pomatto, JCA; Hunter Powell, JCA; Alex Pasquale, Lemont; Brian Farley, Romeoville; Tyson Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East; Aaron Camacho, Bolingbrook; Carson Weber, Joliet West; Jad Alwawi, Lockport; Karter Guzman, Lincoln-Way West; Carlos Munoz-Flores, Lockport; Luke Siwinski, Lincoln-Way West; Dominic Abaja, Lincoln-Way East; Elijah Munoz, Minooka; Austin Perella, Joliet West; Zach LaMonto, Lincoln-Way East; Anthony Gulino, Plainfield North; Logan Swaw, Lockport; Ari Zaeske, Lincoln-Way East; Tim Key, Lincoln-Way Central; Mason Gougis, Romeoville; Javon Johnson, Joliet West; Charles Walker, Joliet Central
Emily Peyton, Lincoln-Way Central; Chloe Wong, Joliet Central; Zoe Dempsey, Lincoln-Way West; Judith Gamboa, Reed-Custer; Gracie Guarino, Lincoln-Way Central; Ella McDonnell, Morris; Courtney Chuway, Plainfield Central; Liz Ramirez, Lockport; Ella Paramo, Joliet Central; Ashley Villa, Lincoln-Way Central; Katie Ramirez-Quintero, Bolingbrook; Sammie Greisen, Seneca; Suzie Knutte, Lemont; Bella Cyrkiel, Minooka; Kiernan Farmer, Peotone; Teagan Aurich, Plainfield South; Nydia Martinez, Joliet Central; Sidney Ray, Minooka; Jaiden Moody, Minooka; Keira Enright, Plainfield South; Alexa Latham, Joliet Central; Peyton Kueltzo, Minooka; Fernanda Miranda, Joliet Central