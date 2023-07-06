Kenwood standout Marquise Lightfoot commits to Miami

One of the top defensive ends in Illinois and the nation finished his recruitment Monday when Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot committed to Miami.

Lightfoot committed to the Hurricanes over Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Georgia and Illinois. He also held offers from schools like Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rank Lightfoot as a four-star defensive end. Rivals lists Lightfoot as the third-best prospect in the state, 86th-best in the nation and the fourth-best defensive end in the country. 247Sports also has Lightfoot as the third-best prospect in the state, 87th-best in the nation and the sixth-best edge-rusher in the country.

Lightfoot earned All-State honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) last season after he finished with 122 tackles, 15 for a loss, with nine sacks and 18 quarterback hurries. His strong season earned Lightfoot a spot on the First Team of Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Year.

[ St. Ignatius’ Justin Scott commits to Ohio State ]

Lightfoot will now focus on leading a talented Broncos team this fall who will try to advance further than its quarterfinal appearance in the Class 6A playoffs.