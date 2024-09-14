High school football: Week 3 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates a sack with teammates during a football game between Glenbard West at Downers Grove North on Friday, Sept 13, 2024 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove North 42, Glenbard West 7: Owen Lansu threw for three touchdowns and the Trojans held the Hilltoppers to six first downs in their third straight blowout win to start the season.

Mount Carmel 56, Nazareth 33: Mount Carmel quarterback Jack Elliott and wide receiver Cooper Lehman connected for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Caravan past Nazareth, 56-33, on Friday in Chicago.

Lyons 21, Hinsdale Central 16: Pat Cheney’s blocked field goal led to a Lyons touchdown, Danny Carroll rushed for 125 yards and two TDs and the Lions turned away a last-minute Hinsdale Central drive.

York 54, Downers Grove South 21: Bruno Massel threw for three touchdowns and ran for two, and York scored TDs on four consecutive first-half drives to pull away.

Geneva 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 31: Anthony Chahino had 309 passing yards and Michael Rumoro had 200 scrimmage yards to help Geneva to a 45-31 slugfest victory over Wheaton Warrenville-South to open DuKane conference play.

St. Charles North 31, Wheaton North 14: Aidan McClure intercepted a pass and scampered 32 yards untouched into the end zone to help the North Stars pull away early in a decisive 31-14 win over the Falcons.

Willowbrook 39, Addison Trail 28: Anthony Leo rushed for 173 yards and Willowbrook went for 309 as a team to beat its district rival for the Warriors’ first win.

Glenbard South 63, West Chicago 8: Vontae Clark rushed for 144 yards and three TDs in the first half and the Raiders scored on their first seven possessions of a blowout win.

Joliet Catholic 14, Fenwick 13: Friday night’s victory by Joliet Catholic over Fenwick, a 14-13 outcome that was every bit as close as the score indicates, gets a place of honor in the Hilltopper Grit Hall of Fame.

St. Francis 35, Loyola 21: Brady Palmer was 15-for-22 passing for 192 with two TDs and rushed for 87 yards and two more TDs for the Spartans in Wilmette. Zach Washington had five catches for 94 yards and two TDs.

Wheaton Academy 27, Chicago Christian 7: Nathan Downey threw for 133 yards and London Leflore rushed for 60 yards and two TDs and also had a 26-yard interception return for the Warriors (2-1).

Hinsdale South 38, Leyden 0: The Hornets won their conference opener to improve to 2-1.

St. Ignatius 31, IC Catholic Prep 14

Marist 21, Montini 6