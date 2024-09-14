Jack Elliott, Cooper Lehman connection leads Mount Carmel past Nazareth, 56-33

Mount Carmel's Jack Eliott (9) is congratulated by head coach Jordan Lynch after a score against Nazareth Academy on Friday in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

CHICAGO — Mount Carmel senior quarterback Jack Elliott knew senior wide receiver Cooper Lehman was set to have a big game sometime early this season.

That big game came Friday night.

Elliott and Lehman built a strong bond playing 7-on-7 football together that continued to grow once Lehman transferred to Mount Carmel this summer. The duo showed off their tight connection, connecting for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Caravan past Nazareth, 56-33.

“He’s ready to go,” Elliott said after the game with a smirk. “This was a breakout game.”

The duo was featured in a game that ended up becoming an offensive shootout pitting the two-time defending Class 5A champion Roadrunners against the two-time defending 7A champion Caravan. It was the first time the two programs met since Mount Carmel defeated Nazareth in the 2019 7A state championship game.

With a back-and-forth game, Mount Carmel’s defense knew it needed to make a stop. Senior Le’Javier Payne intercepted a pass with 5:52 left in the third quarter but the Caravan failed to score.

The Caravan (2-1) got another chance a few possessions later. With the Caravan up 42-33 at the start of the fourth quarter, junior Stephen Winkler intercepted Nazareth senior quarterback Logan Malachuk with 11:53 left in the game. Elliott then connected to Lehman for a 49-yard touchdown pass to steal the game’s momentum and take a 49-33 lead with 9:41 left in the game.

“We needed somebody to step up,” Winkler said. “I’m young, so I decided to step up myself. We had to turn it away somehow.”

The heroics came on a night where Mount Carmel’s offense exploited the Roadrunners with the deep ball. Elliott completed five passes that were longer than 30 yards.

TOUCHDOWN: @JackElliott09 finds Cooper Leham for a 49-yard touchdown to make it a 49-33 @CaravanFootball lead with 9:41 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/lnGNXnWrxx — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) September 14, 2024

He completed 18 of his 25 attempts for 426 passing yards and six passing touchdowns to go along with 37 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Lehman had 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Quentin Burell had 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns while Darly Taylor Jr. rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown to go along with a receiving touchdowns.

Winkler also scored on a long pass.

Nazareth's Logan Malachuk (1) throws against Mount Carmelon Friday in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

“We knew Nazareth was a great offense, but we knew we were going to get our job done, we were going to beat them,” Lehman said. “As long as we did our job we were going to win and that’s what we did.”

The Roadrunners (2-1) offense didn’t disappoint either. Malachuk completed 16 of his 35 passes for 200 yards and five passing touchdowns while Jake Cestone caught 111 yards with three touchdowns.

But Mount Carmel became too difficult to overcome after a couple interceptions.

“I just wanted to see my team demonstrate toughness, effort and resiliency, I definitely witnessed that tonight,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said. “Obviously the second half got away from us but you have to give credit to Mount Carmel, they’re a tremendous football team.”

Both teams will start division play in Week 4. Mount Carmel will host St. Ignatius on Friday while Nazareth will host IC Catholic the same night.

Each team wanted to see how it stacks up against one of the state’s best Friday night. The Caravan were happy to pick up a strong win..

“It’s awesome to be a part of this,” Winkler said. “Our boys worked hard for this, we obviously earned it.”