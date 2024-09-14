Willowbrook dominates line of scrimmage in win over Addison Trail

VILLA PARK – After a choppy start to its season left it winless heading into West Suburban Conference play, Willowbrook placed an emphasis on physicality this week in practice.

The work coach Nick Hildreth’s team put in paid off in its home opener as the Warriors dominated the line of scrimmage to the tune of 309 yards rushing in a 39-28 victory over bitter rival Addison Trail on Friday night in Villa Park.

Willowbrook running back Anthony Leo played a lead role in the Warriors’ attack, grinding out 173 yards and a second quarter touchdown on 23 carries. He credited a veteran offensive line for helping clear his path all night.

“Honestly, it was the linemen,” Leo said. “They came to practice all week and just put in the work. Especially after the last two games, not doing what we know they can do. Today they showed it and it was awesome. I love to see it.”

The Willowbrook front guided the offense on 51 carries throughout the evening, setting the tone early and often as the Warriors put their early season struggles in the rearview mirror. The relentless attack left the Blazers with an exhausted defense by halftime.

“I think a big part of what makes our run game so strong is our teamwork as an O-line,” said Warriors senior lineman Josh Puknaitis. “With our quarterback (Jahonise Reed) and our running backs, I think we all work really well together and we just … we make it happen.”

“Part of our run game is our versatility with our running backs,” added Willowbrook senior lineman Myles McIntyre. “We are able to cycle in and we have people that are specialized for different things.”

McIntyre mentioned his group’s ability to get downfield as keys to its success.

While the Warriors eventually wore the Blazers down, the Addison Trail offense started things off with a bang, striking for an 80-yard aerial score on the opening play from scrimmage. Blazers quarterback Nico Dill found wideout Raja Corhn behind the Willowbrook secondary, briefly quieting a rambunctious Willowbrook student section.

However, the Warriors offense never looked worried. Willowbrook immediately responded with a 13-play, 65-yard scoring drive that featured nine running plays and was capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge followed by a successful 2-point conversion by Willowbrook running back Aidan Kuehl.

Kuel finished the game with 131 yards and four scores of his own on 27 carries.

“They just trust me with the ball and they trust me to make plays,” said the Willowbrook junior.

The Blazers offense was competitive, as Dill finished 9 for 13 through the air with 197 yards and three touchdowns. Two key Willowbrook takeaways made it difficult for Addison Trail to keep pace.

For Hildreth, a Willowbrook alum, it always means just a little more when his squad can beat the Blazers.

“This week is a fun rivalry,” Hildreth said. “Coach (Chris) Bazant is doing a great job over there … it’s a cool atmosphere for sure.”

The Warriors host Downers Grove South next weekend as they hope to continue their turnaround. Addison Trail will be home to face Hinsdale South.

