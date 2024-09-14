Vontae Clark’s 144 yards, 3 TDs highlight Glenbard South’s blowout of West Chicago

GLEN ELLYN – Friday celebrated everything at Glenbard South from Raider Pride Night to its most recent Athletic Hall of Fame class to the Army National Guard, for which it wore camouflage jerseys.

West Chicago was bent on spoiling the party.

Both teams showcased some early uncertainty by calling their first timeouts within the first 94 seconds of their Upstate Eight East debuts. But it quickly became the Raiders’ party as advertised as they crushed the Wildcats 63-8 in Glen Ellyn.

The Raiders (2-1, 1-0) scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions, only having their streak snapped when they had the ball as the first-half clock ran out.

Vontae Clark scored on three of his first four carries, finding the end zone on runs of 42, 12 and 73 yards. He ultimately ran the ball five times for 144 yards, all during the first 24 minutes.

“I have no words to explain it,” Clark said. “I feel great. I put on a show. I had some people come out to see me, and I told ‘em, ‘I’m gonna put a show on.’ And I just feel great about myself.”

Although Tommy Bauman attempted and completed only five passes for 84 yards, three went for touchdowns, one each going to Henry Riley, Anthony Baldauf and Isaiah Gray.

Also scoring for the Raiders in the first half was Joey Villa on a run from 3 yards out.

Glenbard South continued its dominance when Jonny Baldauf returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Its final score came on a 6-yard touchdown run from Shaun Aderholt later in the third quarter.

“Foot on the gas the whole way through,” said Raiders coach Ryan Crissey. “Even in the second half, when we had our No. 2s and No. 3s in, we said, ‘The expectation is to continue to give everything you have. We are gonna be relentless till the end of the game.’ "

The Wildcats (2-1, 0-1) did themselves no favors, committing four turnovers, three during the first half. Zach Hyzy, Cecil Tousant and Gage Smith recovered one fumble apiece, and Dylan Taylor picked off a pass late in the second quarter.

“Really just the execution, the missed blocks, the missed tackles and stuff that we gotta go back and fix just from watching the game,” Wildcats coach Adam Chavez said about what went wrong. “I just feel the missed blocks and the missed tackles is what’s killing us right now.”

West Chicago put together a nice drive at the end of third quarter largely thanks to a 34-yard run by Tommy Doyle, who led the team with 48 yards on 5 carries. Adriano Rivera scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to begin the fourth and avoid the shutout.

